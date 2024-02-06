All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 23, 2022
Flip the Switch is Saturday in Jackson
The traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the Switch event, will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park. Janna Clifton, executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will do the honors of turning on the switch for the colorful and energy-efficient LED displays on the east side of the new Hubble Creek Bridge, completed over the summer connecting Parkview Street with Cascade Drive...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson's Flip the Switch event kicking off its annual Holiday Extravaganza will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park. The displays will remain until the end of the year.
Jackson's Flip the Switch event kicking off its annual Holiday Extravaganza will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park. The displays will remain until the end of the year.Southeast Missourian file

The traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the Switch event, will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park.

Janna Clifton, executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will do the honors of turning on the switch for the colorful and energy-efficient LED displays on the east side of the new Hubble Creek Bridge, completed over the summer connecting Parkview Street with Cascade Drive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

First Ward Alderwoman Wanda Young updated the Board of Aldermen on Monday, Nov. 21, about the event, which will feature a children's activity, food trucks, visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus and someone dressed as Elvis Presley.

Flip the Switch, first held in 2015, kicks off Jackson's Holiday Extravaganza, with displays erected in the park under the auspices of Jackson Community Outreach Board.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy