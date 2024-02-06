Flip the Switch is Saturday in Jackson

The traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the Switch event, will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park.

Janna Clifton, executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will do the honors of turning on the switch for the colorful and energy-efficient LED displays on the east side of the new Hubble Creek Bridge, completed over the summer connecting Parkview Street with Cascade Drive.