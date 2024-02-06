Flip the Switch is Saturday in Jackson

The traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the Switch event, will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park.
Janna Clifton, executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will do the honors of turning on the switch for the colorful and energy-efficient LED displays on the east side of the new Hubble Creek Bridge, completed over the summer connecting Parkview Street with Cascade Drive.
First Ward Alderwoman Wanda Young updated the Board of Aldermen on Monday, Nov. 21, about the event, which will feature a children's activity, food trucks, visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus and someone dressed as Elvis Presley.
Flip the Switch, first held in 2015, kicks off Jackson's Holiday Extravaganza, with displays erected in the park under the auspices of Jackson Community Outreach Board.
