Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform Sunday in Jackson

A few weeks later than originally planned, Big Love will perform Sunday in Jackson.
A Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Big Love had been scheduled for a concert in early September, but two band members fell ill, prompting officials to postpone the concert.
Bruce Loy, organizer, said the rescheduled concert, hosted by Jackson Parks and Recreation Department, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Jackson Municipal Bandshell. The concert is free and coolers are welcome, Loy said, noting there will be food and beverages available for purchase.
Big Love, based in St. Louis, will perform many Fleetwood Mac hits during the two-hour show.
