All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 4, 2022

Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform Sunday in Jackson

A few weeks later than originally planned, Big Love will perform Sunday in Jackson. A Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Big Love had been scheduled for a concert in early September, but two band members fell ill, prompting officials to postpone the concert...

Southeast Missourian
Fleetwood Mac tribute band Big Love will perform Sunday afternoon at Jackson Municipal Band Shell.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band Big Love will perform Sunday afternoon at Jackson Municipal Band Shell.Submitted

A few weeks later than originally planned, Big Love will perform Sunday in Jackson.

A Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Big Love had been scheduled for a concert in early September, but two band members fell ill, prompting officials to postpone the concert.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bruce Loy, organizer, said the rescheduled concert, hosted by Jackson Parks and Recreation Department, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Jackson Municipal Bandshell. The concert is free and coolers are welcome, Loy said, noting there will be food and beverages available for purchase.

Big Love, based in St. Louis, will perform many Fleetwood Mac hits during the two-hour show.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy