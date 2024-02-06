All sections
April 2, 2022

Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark

According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon...

Southeast Missourian
A social media post from Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation said this vehicle crashed into a wall at the so-called "Flag House" on Saturday afternoon. The suspect was allegedly fleeing Cape Girardeau authorities. No further information was available as of 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
A suspect who allegedly fled from Cape Girardeau police in the city's downtown Saturday afternoon crashed into a wall at the site of a historic building.

According to Cape Girardeau police Lt. Richard Schmidt, police attempted to stop the suspect near the intersection of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect did not yield and left the scene. Police briefly pursued but stopped less than a minute into the chase because of heavy traffic in the area, Schmidt said.

The suspect crashed into a wall at the facility commonly known as the "Flag House" and was taken into custody.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A social media post by Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation reportedly showed the suspect's vehicle after the crash.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

