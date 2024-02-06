Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark

A suspect who allegedly fled from Cape Girardeau police in the city's downtown Saturday afternoon crashed into a wall at the site of a historic building.

According to Cape Girardeau police Lt. Richard Schmidt, police attempted to stop the suspect near the intersection of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect did not yield and left the scene. Police briefly pursued but stopped less than a minute into the chase because of heavy traffic in the area, Schmidt said.