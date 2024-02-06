Fixing Cape water main leak: long hours, outside help

The 14-inch water main right off of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau was repaired Tuesday afternoon, following a nearly daylong effort by crews to repair the issue.

Stan Polivick, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, said the fix could've been made in a matter of hours but the age of the system forced crews to work in less than ideal conditions.

A bell separating from the pipe — which was first installed in 1931 — due to ground shifts from an ongoing drought caused the leak Monday.

"It wasn't because they're 91 years old. The pipes are still in very good shape," Polivick said. "It just happened to be the spot where the pressure — the tension — you know, pulled the pipe apart to where water could get out.

Low pressure was detected at the plant around 4 p.m. Monday. It took 30 to 45 minutes to isolate the area of the leak as two water mains are in close proximity to each other in that area.

Afterward, Polivick said locaters were called in to make sure there were no other utility lines in the area, which there weren't. During the utility location, equipment and crews were mobilized to the scene to begin work.