NewsNovember 24, 2020

Five virus-related deaths reported in region

Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 5,231 total cases Monday, with 3,761 recoveries and 63 virus-related deaths. There were 1,407 active cases in the county as of Monday...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 5,231 total cases Monday, with 3,761 recoveries and 63 virus-related deaths. There were 1,407 active cases in the county as of Monday.

Cases in the county's long-term care facilities totaled 405, with 249 recoveries, 115 active cases and 42 deaths.

Hospitals in the county reported 107 patients hospitalized for the virus.

Southeast Missouri State University reported six new cases for a total case count of 567 (501 students and 66 employees). Active cases dropped to 48 (30 students, 18 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at seven as of Monday.

Virus cases in Scott County rose to 2,457, while 1,660 county residents have recovered from the virus. Officials reported one additional virus-related death (40).

Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County officials reported two virus-related deaths and 92 new cases over the weekend and Monday (2,008 total cases, 1,603 recoveries, 34 deaths).

Perry County health officials reported two virus-related deaths (13) and 75 new cases -- 20 Friday, 31 Saturday and 24 Sunday -- (1,683 total cases, 1,454 recoveries. As of Monday, there were 216 active cases in the county.

Bollinger County reported 21 new cases Monday (968 total cases, 877 recoveries, nine deaths).

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 140 new cases -- 123 in Union County (963 total cases, 631 recoveries, 21 deaths) and 17 in Alexander County (235 total cases, 133 recoveries, one death).

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

