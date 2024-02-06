Five virus-related deaths reported in region

Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 5,231 total cases Monday, with 3,761 recoveries and 63 virus-related deaths. There were 1,407 active cases in the county as of Monday.

Cases in the county's long-term care facilities totaled 405, with 249 recoveries, 115 active cases and 42 deaths.

Hospitals in the county reported 107 patients hospitalized for the virus.

Southeast Missouri State University reported six new cases for a total case count of 567 (501 students and 66 employees). Active cases dropped to 48 (30 students, 18 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at seven as of Monday.