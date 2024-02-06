All sections
September 16, 2021

Five virus deaths reported in region

COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Southeast Missouri, albeit at a slow pace, while cases of the virus are increasing more rapidly in most places. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three virus-related deaths Wednesday. For the pandemic, 149 county residents have died because of the virus...

Rick Fahr
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center

COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Southeast Missouri, albeit at a slow pace, while cases of the virus are increasing more rapidly in most places.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three virus-related deaths Wednesday. For the pandemic, 149 county residents have died because of the virus.

Virus cases topped 12,000 — 9,506 confirmed cases and 2,498 probable cases for a total of 12,004, an increase of 132 from Monday. Active virus cases in the county rose by 86 to 461.

Scott County health officials reported two virus-related deaths, pushing the number of county residents who have died because of the virus to 96. Total confirmed and probable virus cases totaled 6,217 as of Wednesday, with 71 new confirmed cases since Monday, and officials reported 545 confirmed active cases along with 140 probable active cases.

In Bollinger County, officials have recorded 1,790 cases, while 147 cases were active as of Wednesday. Twenty county residents have died because of the virus.

Active virus cases on the Southeast Missouri State University campus fell by 14 to 48 (44 students and four employees). On-campus isolation/quarantine also dropped, by four to 14. Throughout the pandemic, total virus cases on campus total 201 (184 students and 17 employees).

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

