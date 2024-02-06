Five virus deaths reported in region

COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Southeast Missouri, albeit at a slow pace, while cases of the virus are increasing more rapidly in most places.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three virus-related deaths Wednesday. For the pandemic, 149 county residents have died because of the virus.

Virus cases topped 12,000 — 9,506 confirmed cases and 2,498 probable cases for a total of 12,004, an increase of 132 from Monday. Active virus cases in the county rose by 86 to 461.