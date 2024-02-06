All sections
NewsSeptember 4, 2021

Five virus deaths reported in region

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, and officials in Stoddard County, Missouri, reported three virus deaths. According to information released by the county Public Health Center, both of the fatalities were in their 70s. The deaths were the 142nd and 143rd virus-related fatalities of county residents during the pandemic...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, and officials in Stoddard County, Missouri, reported three virus deaths.

According to information released by the county Public Health Center, both of the fatalities were in their 70s. The deaths were the 142nd and 143rd virus-related fatalities of county residents during the pandemic.

Officials also reported 127 new virus cases since Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 11,417, and 25 new active cases, increasing the total as of Friday to 373.

In Stoddard County, the death toll increased to 85, while total virus cases increased by 68 to 4,367. Active cases in the county were 222, according to the county Public Health Center.

Scott County health officials reported 111 new virus cases since Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 5,054. Ninety-three county residents have died because of the virus. As of Friday, there were 388 active cases in the county.

Ninety-six new virus cases were reported in Perry County, Missouri, in the past seven days. Active cases in the county as of Thursday totaled 123.

Bollinger County, Missouri, officials have tallied 1,659 total virus cases and 20 deaths during the pandemic. As of Wednesday, there were 72 active cases in the county.

On the Southeast Missouri State University campus, active cases increased to 76 (74 students and two employees), up from 61 on Wednesday. On-campus quarantine/isolation grew to 19.

Local News
