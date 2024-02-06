Five virus deaths reported in region

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, and officials in Stoddard County, Missouri, reported three virus deaths.

According to information released by the county Public Health Center, both of the fatalities were in their 70s. The deaths were the 142nd and 143rd virus-related fatalities of county residents during the pandemic.

Officials also reported 127 new virus cases since Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 11,417, and 25 new active cases, increasing the total as of Friday to 373.

In Stoddard County, the death toll increased to 85, while total virus cases increased by 68 to 4,367. Active cases in the county were 222, according to the county Public Health Center.