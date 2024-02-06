All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 25, 2023

Five taken into custody after alleged fight in Cape Girardeau

Five people were taken into custody early Sunday morning, July 23, after two women allegedly got into an altercation and then others allegedly refused police orders to disperse. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says an officer responded to the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday and observed Keliah Miles, 24, and Maishael Miles, 26, both of Cape Girardeau, fighting each other...

Southeast Missourian
Maishael Miles
Maishael Miles

This story has been edited to correct in which block of North Sprigg Street the incident took place.

Keliah Miles
Keliah Miles
Keliah Miles
Keliah Miles

Five people were taken into custody early Sunday morning, July 23, after two women allegedly got into an altercation and then others allegedly refused police orders to disperse.

Latoya Parker
Latoya Parker
Latoya Parker
Latoya Parker

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says an officer responded to the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday and observed Keliah Miles, 24, and Maishael Miles, 26, both of Cape Girardeau, fighting each other.

Jaysean Owens
Jaysean Owens
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Jaysean Owens
Jaysean Owens

The release says the two ignored the officer's attempts to separate them. The officer tased the older woman's bicep, causing her to release the younger woman. He attempted to handcuff her, but she pulled away. The release says Maishael Miles ignored the officer's commands to put her hands behind her back, leading him to use his Taser a second time. He was then able to handcuff her. During this time, another officer was able to handcuff Keliah Miles.

Brian Schumer
Brian Schumer
Brian Schumer
Brian Schumer

Shortly after the women had been handcuffed, several people in the area began approaching the officers, who instructed them to leave the property at the request of personnel associated with a business on the property. The individuals refused, the release says.

One of the people, Latoya Parker, 39, of Cape Girardeau refused to leave the area and was yelling at the officers, according to the release. An officer tased her and eventually took her into custody.

Two others — Jaysean Owens, 25, of Sikeston, Missouri, and Brian Schumer, 23, of Cape Girardeau — were also taken into custody.

Police issued criminal summonses to Maishael Miles and Keliah Miles for resisting arrest and affray, and Parker, Owens and Schumer for resisting arrest and first-degree trespassing.

While the others were taken to Cape Girardeau Police Department, given a court date and released, Maishael Miles remained in custody for an outstanding warrant from another agency and a warrant from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for an unrelated incident.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy