Five taken into custody after alleged fight in Cape Girardeau

The release says the two ignored the officer's attempts to separate them. The officer tased the older woman's bicep, causing her to release the younger woman. He attempted to handcuff her, but she pulled away. The release says Maishael Miles ignored the officer's commands to put her hands behind her back, leading him to use his Taser a second time. He was then able to handcuff her. During this time, another officer was able to handcuff Keliah Miles.

Shortly after the women had been handcuffed, several people in the area began approaching the officers, who instructed them to leave the property at the request of personnel associated with a business on the property. The individuals refused, the release says.

One of the people, Latoya Parker, 39, of Cape Girardeau refused to leave the area and was yelling at the officers, according to the release. An officer tased her and eventually took her into custody.

Two others — Jaysean Owens, 25, of Sikeston, Missouri, and Brian Schumer, 23, of Cape Girardeau — were also taken into custody.

Police issued criminal summonses to Maishael Miles and Keliah Miles for resisting arrest and affray, and Parker, Owens and Schumer for resisting arrest and first-degree trespassing.

While the others were taken to Cape Girardeau Police Department, given a court date and released, Maishael Miles remained in custody for an outstanding warrant from another agency and a warrant from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for an unrelated incident.