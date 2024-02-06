Five injured in Stoddard County crash

He and four passengers -- none of whom were wearing a safety device, according to the report -- sustained injuries. Four of the vehicle's occupants -- Duckworth; Kailee Powell, 18, of Dexter; Bryce Johnson, 20, of Dexter; and Stephany Kelley, 20, of Ellsinore, Missouri -- sustained "moderate" injuries, while the report said Nerissa Gurley, 20, of Portageville, Missouri, sustained serious injuries.

Bryce was taken to a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, hospital, while the others were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital, with Gurley being airlifted to the hospital.

Duckworth was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was released for medical treatment.