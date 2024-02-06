Five file for Scott City municipal elections

According to Baggott’s Facebook page, he has been employed by STAR Ready Mix in Cape Girardeau since early 2018 and is originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Baggott, 46, is also listed as a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association International.

As of Friday, three candidates had filed for reelection to the Scott City Council — Mike Rhymer from Ward 1’s First Precinct, Heather Ingvalson from Ward 2’s First Precinct and Robert Foulk from Ward 4’s Second Precinct. Tim Porch, who represents the Second Precinct of Scott City’s Ward 3, had not filed for reelection as of Friday.

Scott City’s council and mayoral elections are scheduled for April 7.