NewsDecember 23, 2019
Five file for Scott City municipal elections
One week after the start of Scott City’s filing period, five people have filed to run in April’s municipal election, including the incumbent mayor and a challenger.

Keith Baggott filed early last week to put his name on the ballot in the mayor’s race. Scott City’s current mayor, Norman Brant, has also filed for reelection.

The filing continues through Jan. 21.

According to Baggott’s Facebook page, he has been employed by STAR Ready Mix in Cape Girardeau since early 2018 and is originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Baggott, 46, is also listed as a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association International.

As of Friday, three candidates had filed for reelection to the Scott City Council — Mike Rhymer from Ward 1’s First Precinct, Heather Ingvalson from Ward 2’s First Precinct and Robert Foulk from Ward 4’s Second Precinct. Tim Porch, who represents the Second Precinct of Scott City’s Ward 3, had not filed for reelection as of Friday.

Scott City’s council and mayoral elections are scheduled for April 7.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

