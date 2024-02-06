All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMarch 24, 2020
Five DWI arrests over last week in Cape Girardeau, 3 on St. Patrick's Day
Cape Girardeau police officers have made five arrests for driving while intoxicated in the past week, according to crime reports from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, with three of the DWI arrests occurring on St. Patrick's Day. The first DWI arrest took place shortly past midnight March 17 at the intersection of Broadway and North Kingshighway. Another DWI arrest was made at the intersection about 16 hours later...
Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police officers have made five arrests for driving while intoxicated in the past week, according to crime reports from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, with three of the DWI arrests occurring on St. Patrick's Day.

The first DWI arrest took place shortly past midnight March 17 at the intersection of Broadway and North Kingshighway. Another DWI arrest was made at the intersection about 16 hours later.

A third DWI arrest was made at 2:37 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day near the intersection of North Sprigg Street and Normal Avenue.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Although he noted it is not highly uncommon for the department to make three DWI arrests over the course of a weekend, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann warned of the danger criminal activities presently pose to the public at a time when first responders and hospitals may already be overwhelmed.

"Now, more than ever, it is crucial for the public to act responsibly and consider the safety and welfare of others before they act recklessly and negatively impact the community as a whole," Hann stated via email Friday.

On Saturday, another DWI arrest was made at 9:04 p.m. at the intersection of Randol Avenue and Lynwood Drive. The fifth DWI arrest of the week was made a few hours later at 1:23 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of New Madrid Street and North West End Boulevard.

To view daily police reports in the City of Cape Girardeau, use the department's recently updated crime mapping software available at www.crimemapping.com/map/mo/CapeGirardeauPolice.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy