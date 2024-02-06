Although he noted it is not highly uncommon for the department to make three DWI arrests over the course of a weekend, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann warned of the danger criminal activities presently pose to the public at a time when first responders and hospitals may already be overwhelmed.

"Now, more than ever, it is crucial for the public to act responsibly and consider the safety and welfare of others before they act recklessly and negatively impact the community as a whole," Hann stated via email Friday.

On Saturday, another DWI arrest was made at 9:04 p.m. at the intersection of Randol Avenue and Lynwood Drive. The fifth DWI arrest of the week was made a few hours later at 1:23 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of New Madrid Street and North West End Boulevard.

To view daily police reports in the City of Cape Girardeau, use the department's recently updated crime mapping software available at www.crimemapping.com/map/mo/CapeGirardeauPolice.