Five dozen new coronavirus cases reported in region

More than 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday.
Cape Girardeau County reported the largest increase, 25 new cases (816 total, 675 recoveries, six deaths) of the disease associated with coronavirus.
Scott County officials reported 16 new cases and 32 additional recoveries (519 total cases, 366 recoveries, 13 deaths).
Elsewhere in Missouri, 11 new cases were reported in Perry County (281 total cases, 237 recoveries, four deaths), while Bollinger County reported five new cases (103 total cases, 83 recoveries, one death) and Stoddard County reported two new cases (251 total cases, 224 recoveries, nine deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported seven new cases in Union County (361 total cases, 291 recoveries, 21 deaths) but no new cases in Alexander County (39 total cases, 36 recoveries, zero deaths).
