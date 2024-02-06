Five Cape Girardeau buildings set to be demolished

The emergency clause was used because the structure's roof and wall were collapsing and deemed as a major structural failure. All structures are vacant because of condemnation or fire damage.

A proposal to use American Rescue Plan funds in dealing with endangered buildings was announced in April and will be presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council. If the proposal is approved, $125,000 from the American Rescue Plan will be used in order for the city to increase the number of buildings demolished each year. Currently the number of structures demolished in Cape Girardeau per year ranges from three to five.

Two companies provided the lowest bids for demolition of the houses. The house at 535 S. Benton St. will be demolished by Ronald Kucera Jr. and the four other structures will be demolished by Steve's Hauling and Excavating LLC.

The structure at 1220 S. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau is to be demolished in the coming months. Submitted

Shrimplin said City of Cape Girardeau staff members are currently in the process of executing a task order with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying Inc. to demolish the former Broadway Theatre building located at 805 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

"Koehler has given us a proposal, we prepared the task order," he said, "I've given it to the city manager's office for the city manager's signature and once I receive that I will send it over to Koehler and they will be given the notice to proceed to prepare the plans and specifications for the demo, which will take probably a minimum of 30 days and may take longer. Part of that scope includes getting an engineer's estimate for the cost to demolish the structure."

According to a previous Southeast Missourian article, the city plans on demolishing more condemned buildings as a safety initiative to reduce crime and allow for city development.