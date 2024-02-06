In addition to King's bid to remain on the school board, Bradley Walters of Cape Girardeau, Todd Rushing of Jackson, Tracy Metzger of Cape Girardeau and Bethany Byrd of Jackson will face off for the open seats.

Three candidates are registered to run for Cape Girardeau's open seats, including both incumbents, Paul Cairns and Kyle McDonald. Running against the pair for one of the available seats is Kristal Flentge of Cape Girardeau.

The last day to register to vote in April's general municipal election is Wednesday, March 6. For more information on elections in Cape Girardeau County, visit the county clerk's website at www.capecounty.us/cape-girardeau-county-clerk.