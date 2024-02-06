All sections
NewsJanuary 30, 2024

Five candidates compete for Jackson School District seats; Cape Girardeau incumbents face sole opponent

Jackson School District and Cape Girardeau Public Schools each have two open seats to fill in the upcoming general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. Five candidates will vie for Jackson's openings, including incumbent Sheila King. The district's other incumbent whose seat will be voted on, Kelly Waller, will not run for reelection...

Southeast Missourian

Jackson School District and Cape Girardeau Public Schools each have two open seats to fill in the upcoming general municipal election Tuesday, April 2.

Five candidates will vie for Jackson's openings, including incumbent Sheila King. The district's other incumbent whose seat will be voted on, Kelly Waller, will not run for reelection.

In addition to King's bid to remain on the school board, Bradley Walters of Cape Girardeau, Todd Rushing of Jackson, Tracy Metzger of Cape Girardeau and Bethany Byrd of Jackson will face off for the open seats.

Three candidates are registered to run for Cape Girardeau's open seats, including both incumbents, Paul Cairns and Kyle McDonald. Running against the pair for one of the available seats is Kristal Flentge of Cape Girardeau.

The last day to register to vote in April's general municipal election is Wednesday, March 6. For more information on elections in Cape Girardeau County, visit the county clerk's website at www.capecounty.us/cape-girardeau-county-clerk.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

