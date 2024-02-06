Five area deaths attributed to coronavirus

Five deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the region Friday.

A third Cape Girardeau County resident died of the disease associated with coronavirus. The person was a 70-something-yeard-old person. No further details were provided by the county's Public Health Center.

Cape Girardeau County officials also reported the first positive case of the virus involving an infant.

The county has 73 confirmed virus cases and 24 "probable" cases -- 97 total. Thirty-seven of the cases involve patients in Cape Girardeau, while 31 involve Jackson residents and 29 are patients residing elsewhere in the county.

A 10th Scott County resident died of COVID-19.