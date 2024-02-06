All sections
NewsMay 30, 2020

Five area deaths attributed to coronavirus

Five deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the region Friday. A third Cape Girardeau County resident died of the disease associated with coronavirus. The person was a 70-something-yeard-old person. No further details were provided by the county's Public Health Center...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Five deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the region Friday.

A third Cape Girardeau County resident died of the disease associated with coronavirus. The person was a 70-something-yeard-old person. No further details were provided by the county's Public Health Center.

Cape Girardeau County officials also reported the first positive case of the virus involving an infant.

The county has 73 confirmed virus cases and 24 "probable" cases -- 97 total. Thirty-seven of the cases involve patients in Cape Girardeau, while 31 involve Jackson residents and 29 are patients residing elsewhere in the county.

A 10th Scott County resident died of COVID-19.

The county reported six new cases, pushing its total to 104.

Three virus-related deaths were reported in Union County, Alexander. To date, 11 deaths in that county have been attributed to the virus. No new cases were reported Friday in the county, which has confirmed 148 positive cases.

COVID-19 cases jumped in Perry County, Missouri, as well, with the county's health department reporting a total of 58 cases. No Perry County resident has died from the virus.

Stoddard County, Missouri, officials did not report any new cases Friday, though state Department of Health and Senior Services information stated the county's case count is 78, up from the 76 county officials reported Thursday.

No new cases were reported in Bollinger County, Missouri, (6) or Alexander County, Illinois, (8).

