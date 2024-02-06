Fisk woman dies in crash

A Fisk, Missouri, woman died Thursday morning in a crash on Route B east of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Amanda LeGrand, 54, was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango northbound when she pulled into the path of a westbound 2000 Freightliner driven by Kyle Oberkramer, 30, of Broseley, Missouri.
LeGrand was taken to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m.
