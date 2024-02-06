All sections
May 7, 2021

Fisk woman dies in crash

A Fisk, Missouri, woman died Thursday morning in a crash on Route B east of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Amanda LeGrand, 54, was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango northbound when she pulled into the path of a westbound 2000 Freightliner driven by Kyle Oberkramer, 30, of Broseley, Missouri...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Fisk, Missouri, woman died Thursday morning in a crash on Route B east of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Amanda LeGrand, 54, was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango northbound when she pulled into the path of a westbound 2000 Freightliner driven by Kyle Oberkramer, 30, of Broseley, Missouri.

LeGrand was taken to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Wysiwyg image

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m.

Local News

