NewsFebruary 13, 2024

Fisk veteran to be honored at Wall of Valor induction ceremony

Fisk resident and U.S. Army veteran Don E. Eddy will be honored Friday, Feb. 16, during a Wall of Valor induction ceremony in recognition of his meritorious service during the Vietnam War...

Joe Mcgraw
story image illustation

Fisk resident and U.S. Army veteran Don E. Eddy will be honored Friday, Feb. 16, during a Wall of Valor induction ceremony in recognition of his meritorious service during the Vietnam War.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Cape Girardeau health center as part of the center’s annual event for National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. Eddy will be joined by three other veterans of the conflict.

Each veteran earned a medal for heroic actions in combat and will be featured on the Wall of Valor with a portrait. Since 2008, more than 200 local veterans have been inducted.

Eddy was a specialist (E-5) at the time of his service. According to his Army Commendation Medal with “V” Device citation, he distinguished himself during an engagement March 13, 1968. Under heavy mortar fire, Eddy evacuated a wounded and immobilized comrade to the troop command vehicle. Still under heavy barrage, he placed the man underneath the vehicle and shielded him with his body.

The ceremony will also recognize William John Brennan and Ronald Benne of Marble Hill and Thomas Lawfield Jr. of New Madrid.

Brennan was a lieutenant commander when he led the response of River Division 552 to an enemy attack. For seamlessly coordinating air support and medical evacuations, the Navy awarded him with the Silver Star with “V” Device.

Benne, a Marine Corps veteran, was awarded the Bronze Star with “V” Device while serving as a platoon commander for a motor transport battalion. Performing repeated resupply missions under fire, he later conducted impromptu training courses for his unit to ensure top combat effectiveness.

Army veteran Lawfield earned the Bronze Star with “V” Device for heroic actions as a squad leader during an intense nighttime firefight in the vicinity of Cu Chi, Vietnam. Without regard for his safety, he signaled a helicopter to his unit’s position and distributed ammunition while under continuous small-arms fire.

All four men went above and beyond what was required of them, according to their commendations. As relayed by a news release from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, the staff hopes to honor their sacrifice with the Wall of Valor ceremony and raise awareness for veteran patients.

Local News
