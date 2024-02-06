Fisk veteran to be honored at Wall of Valor induction ceremony

Fisk resident and U.S. Army veteran Don E. Eddy will be honored Friday, Feb. 16, during a Wall of Valor induction ceremony in recognition of his meritorious service during the Vietnam War.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Cape Girardeau health center as part of the center’s annual event for National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. Eddy will be joined by three other veterans of the conflict.

Each veteran earned a medal for heroic actions in combat and will be featured on the Wall of Valor with a portrait. Since 2008, more than 200 local veterans have been inducted.

Eddy was a specialist (E-5) at the time of his service. According to his Army Commendation Medal with “V” Device citation, he distinguished himself during an engagement March 13, 1968. Under heavy mortar fire, Eddy evacuated a wounded and immobilized comrade to the troop command vehicle. Still under heavy barrage, he placed the man underneath the vehicle and shielded him with his body.