FISK, Mo. -- Fisk mayor Doug Mosbey is shining a light on the city's budget after some citizens expressed concern over the distribution of funds, including the phone bill, insurance policy and accounting fees.

The 2023-2024 budget projects $299,600 of total income from tax revenue and municipal services, and $217,113 in total expenses. The friction arose because several areas of the city, such as the pound, need more resources or people, but Fisk is currently is not providing those.

"Not that the city is broke, but we just don't have a lot of extra money to be hiring more people," Mosbey emphasized. "That's the thing."

The 2023-2024 fiscal year budget was created by City Council members, according to Mosbey. He added the numbers on the budget are conservative estimates and not set in stone.

The city has set aside $2,000 for a year of AT&T phone service, which consists of a landline and fax machine. The city has used AT&T for as long as Mosbey can remember.

City Clerk Courtney Schuster confirmed AT&T was the city's carrier when the administration changed, "so we just continued using it". To her knowledge the city had never bid out its phone service with other carriers.

The city also insures two employees through United Healthcare for $25,000, which Mosbey said has risen from last year.

"When I first took over, it was $23,000 a year," he noted.

Since the city does not currently employ an accountant, some have raised eyebrows at the $3,500 expense labeled "accounting" in the budget.

Schuster explained this money is to hire someone to do the city's taxes next year.

Mosbey explained, "The previous mayor and city clerk decided the city could save money by not using a CPA. We have checked into that with various state people, and they said the clerk is usually the one to do it."