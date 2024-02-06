All sections
NewsJune 8, 2020

FISH Volunteers to give out free produce Tuesday in Cape Girardeau

FISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau will distribute 200 boxes of produce beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The effort is in partnership with the SEMO Food Bank, said Avon Crocker, president of the FISH Volunteers' board...

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri Food Bank holds a mobile food bank at the Red Star Pantry on April 30 in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank holds a mobile food bank at the Red Star Pantry on April 30 in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

FISH Volunteers of Cape Girardeau will distribute 200 boxes of produce beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau.

The effort is in partnership with the SEMO Food Bank, said Avon Crocker, president of the FISH Volunteers’ board.

No registration is required to receive a free 25-pound box of fresh produce, Crocker said: “Just drive up and we’ll give it to you.”

FISH Volunteers’ food pantry at 106 S. Sprigg St. closed amid COVID-19 concerns, and will reopen June 15, Crocker said.

