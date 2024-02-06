All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 18, 2021

Fish fries switch to carryout this year

Upcoming local fish fries are planning to be served this year as carryout only. While in years past, a typical fish fry often was held in a large room with people eating Fridays during Lent with an option for takeout, this year, the ongoing pandemic has caused local fish frys to operate as carryout only...

Southeast Missourian

Upcoming local fish fries are planning to be served this year as carryout only.

While in years past, a typical fish fry often was held in a large room with people eating Fridays during Lent with an option for takeout, this year, the ongoing pandemic has caused local fish frys to operate as carryout only.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to Dave Diveley of Knights of Columbus in Cape Girardeau, the local knights are creating a plan to have curbside service for their fry in addition to the carryout service.

The Cape Girardeau knights had to cancel their "pre-Lent" fry last Friday via social media announcement because of the ice storm, and Diveley said a few people showed up, which shows the anticipated interest.

Local fish frys include Knights of Columbus 6405 in Jackson, Knights of Columbus Council 6420 in Scott City, Knights of Columbus 1111 in Cape Girardeau and the Cape Shriner Club in Jackson. All will be carryout only.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy