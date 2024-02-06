Fish fries switch to carryout this year

According to Dave Diveley of Knights of Columbus in Cape Girardeau, the local knights are creating a plan to have curbside service for their fry in addition to the carryout service.

The Cape Girardeau knights had to cancel their "pre-Lent" fry last Friday via social media announcement because of the ice storm, and Diveley said a few people showed up, which shows the anticipated interest.

Local fish frys include Knights of Columbus 6405 in Jackson, Knights of Columbus Council 6420 in Scott City, Knights of Columbus 1111 in Cape Girardeau and the Cape Shriner Club in Jackson. All will be carryout only.