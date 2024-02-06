First woman to head state gaming commission, new statistics released

For the first time in the 30-year history of the Missouri Gaming Commission, the panel has a woman chairperson.

Jan Zimmerman was named July 17 to lead the five-member commission, whose role is to oversee the state's 13 riverboat gaming casinos, including Century Casino Cape Girardeau, as well as charitable bingo and fantasy leagues support in Missouri.

Zimmerman served for a decade as police chief of Raymore, Missouri, a Kansas City suburb.

MGC's executive director is Peggy Richardson.