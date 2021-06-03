All sections
NewsJune 3, 2021

First-timer: Cape junior high hosts student vaccine clinic

Mya Gibson, 15, gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a student vaccination clinic Wednesday at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. ...

Sarah Yenesel
Mya Gibson, 15, gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a student vaccination clinic Wednesday at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. The clinic was made possible by a partnership between Broadway Pharmacy and the Cape Girardeau School District. This is the first of its kind through Cape Girardeau schools since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for the use in children ages 12 to 17. According to Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district, about 120 students received first doses at the clinic, and a second-dose clinic June 23 will accept first-dose appointments as well. The upcoming clinic will be open to all children ages 12 to 17. Parents can sign-up at calendly.com/broadwayrx1/cjhs-2nd-pfizer-covid-19-vaccination-clinic?month=2021-06.
Mya Gibson, 15, gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a student vaccination clinic Wednesday at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. The clinic was made possible by a partnership between Broadway Pharmacy and the Cape Girardeau School District. This is the first of its kind through Cape Girardeau schools since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for the use in children ages 12 to 17. According to Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district, about 120 students received first doses at the clinic, and a second-dose clinic June 23 will accept first-dose appointments as well. The upcoming clinic will be open to all children ages 12 to 17. Parents can sign-up at calendly.com/broadwayrx1/cjhs-2nd-pfizer-covid-19-vaccination-clinic?month=2021-06.Sarah Yenesel
Local News

