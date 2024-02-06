First stop of the historic porch session jams set Tuesday

The Reynolds House, according to promotional material, has as its goal to inspire interest in the region's history through special exhibits, education and community engagement. The Reynolds House was built in 1857 and is a representative property of the French Colonial architecture that was prevalent along the Mississippi River Valley in the 1800s: "We are working on continuing rehabilitation of the property while being an open venue for all types of small, intimate events. Our hope is that in the future we can be a facilitator of history through gallery type exhibits and public events. It is also our hope that we get to tell the story of all of those who have made a contribution to the Reynolds House history."

Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks, as well as a chair or blanket to sit on.

Parking for this event will be in the lot at Century Casino across the street. This is a family event and will be held outdoors.

Tickets must be purchased for age 12 and older. There will be no refunds for the event unless there is a cancellation.

To buy tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/cape-g-rocks-historic- porch-sessions-featuring- john-r-miller-tickets. Tickets are $10.