NewsApril 26, 2019

First stop for Missouri Bicentennial Paint-for-a-Cause set for Sunday

The first of numerous stops on a two-year Missouri Bicentennial Paint-for-a-Cause tour featuring Missouri symbols is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at River Ridge Winery in Commerce, Missouri. The 15-panel, 30-foot mural will feature symbols represented by objects identified by individuals or organizations within Southeast Missouri...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

The first of numerous stops on a two-year Missouri Bicentennial Paint-for-a-Cause tour featuring Missouri symbols is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at River Ridge Winery in Commerce, Missouri.

The 15-panel, 30-foot mural will feature symbols represented by objects identified by individuals or organizations within Southeast Missouri.

Volunteers across 20 cities will paint or "color in" those designated images in the coming months.

Local collaborative artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey head up the project and are ready for the first leg of the mural tour. The stop Sunday will feature a portion of the mural depicting a dinosaur and grapes.

For newcomers, Horrell stressed paint and brushes are provided.

"They can be any age," he said. "Everybody can paint on this. Nothing prevents you from painting on this."

Bailey said, "And we put the paint on the paintbrush to show you where to paint; it's real easy. If they're afraid, we can find an easy spot for them."

The Jerry Ford Combo also will be performing.

"It's quite important. It helps the people of the Cape Girardeau area to see that we actually are going to do this. I think a lot of people don't realize we're about to do something historic that's never been done before."

Horrell added, "This will help show them that we're serious about it. We know we can do it, and we're going to do it."

The painting event is free, but donations are requested to cover the cost of supplies.

More information can be found on the Missouri Bicentennial Paint for a Cause Facebook page.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

