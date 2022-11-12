The first steps to connect Southeast Missourians to broadband internet service were laid out in a videoconference call Monday, Nov. 7.

Representatives from the state's Office of Broadband Development (OBD) said they are in an information-gathering stage with two main avenues of focus. One is locating areas of the state with little or no broadband infrastructure. Another is developing plans to help those who live in areas with broadband access, such as Cape Girardeau, but don't have the necessary means or knowledge to use it.

Adam Thorp, community development specialist for OBD, moderated the call and said the office has received state and federal funding for developing the plans for expanding the needed infrastructure such as laying fiber optic cable and coordinating with internet service providers in expanding coverage.

Thorp said the office is making good progress, but with an endeavor so complex there are barriers to overcome.

"The [Federal Communications Commission] produces maps using data provided by internet service providers," Thorp said. "However, the maps work on a census block level. In rural areas, one address can have access while another, miles away but in the same census block, doesn't. The way the maps work now, that census block would be seen as covered but people without access would be missed."

Thorp said $250,000 in planning money has been allocated for "digital demonstration projects" to demonstrate successful means of helping people overcome barriers to online access. The results of these projects will determine how much funding the state will receive.

"I think this is a fairly exciting thing we are doing as a state," Thorp said. "We have this planning money from the government through the Digital Equity Act to help people overcome barriers to getting online. For some, the infrastructure might be there, but if they don't have a computer, or they can't afford to subscribe to the internet, or they don't have the skills needed to take advantage of the internet, that limits the effectiveness of the infrastructure."