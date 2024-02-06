First step in zoning changes for legal pot sales approved

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Jan. 23, to approve multiple changes to the city's code of ordinances in the wake of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri.

It's been more than two months since around 53% of Show Me State voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana by voting "yes" on Amendment 3. The new state law took effect Dec. 8.

Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an amendment to the city's zoning code to establish requirements for marijuana facilities in Cape Girardeau. The amendment expanded regulations on medical marijuana facilities to include those involved in the sale of recreational marijuana, setting parameters for where the facilities can be located, among other things. The ordinance also covers personal cultivation allowed under state law and will be added to the consent agenda at the next meeting.

"It basically mimics the language in the amendment, the state amendment," city planner Ryan Shrimplin said of the zoning changes.

The amendment was recommended to the council via a unanimous vote by Planning and Zoning Commission members at their Jan. 11 meeting.