NewsOctober 7, 2022

First round of water tests shows no contaminants; boil water advisory decision to come by Friday afternoon

Cape Girardeau officials announced Thursday afternoon the first round of water samples indicated no contaminants in the city's water supply, following a water main break earlier in the week. However, a second round of tests will need to show no contaminants before officials will lift the boil water advisory covering the city...

Nathan English
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau officials announced Thursday afternoon the first round of water samples indicated no contaminants in the city’s water supply, following a water main leak earlier in the week.

However, a second round of tests will need to show no contaminants before officials will lift the boil water advisory covering the city.

A release from the city indicates that decision should come before 3 p.m. Friday.

Until then, residents should continue to follow guidelines for water use.

A leak in a 14-inch water main in the Big Bend area Monday caused low pressure in the city’s water system necessitating a boil advisory and tests to make sure the water isn’t contaminated. The advisory was initially issued to around 14,000 customers Monday evening before being extended to the entire city. Portions of the city were without water late Monday night and portions of Tuesday, and all customers were urged to conserve water.

Crews worked overnight and well into Tuesday afternoon to complete the permanent fix on the water main and get the water plant fully operational.

Officials announced Wednesday that customers no longer need to conserve water.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until at least Friday afternoon when the final test results are expected.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

