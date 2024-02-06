Cape Girardeau officials announced Thursday afternoon the first round of water samples indicated no contaminants in the city’s water supply, following a water main leak earlier in the week.

However, a second round of tests will need to show no contaminants before officials will lift the boil water advisory covering the city.

A release from the city indicates that decision should come before 3 p.m. Friday.

Until then, residents should continue to follow guidelines for water use.