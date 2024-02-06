First Responders Month: Scott City VFD personifies 'jack of all trades'

Lt. Ben Freeman exemplifies the "jack of all trades" persona at Scott City Volunteer Fire Department.
Freeman, with nearly a decade of experience in the field, is a firefighter, emergency medical technician and training coordinator for the department. And he maintains the department's supplies inventory, too.
Speaking in a room recently remodeled by department members, Freeman explained that the department is a small, tight-knit group — 15 members — who handle about a thousand calls each year. They range from vehicle crashes and residential fires to industrial mishaps and medical emergencies.
"We respond to everything an ambulance responds to," he said. "Car wrecks, hazardous materials. We worked with the Red Cross on a program to install smoke detectors free of charge."
The city's footprint includes industrial areas with employers such as Goodyear and Havco Wood Products, as well as a heavily used Rhodes station situated along Interstate 55.
"They all pose their own challenges," Freeman said. "In the industrial areas, they have a larger surface area. It just takes more time to get from one side of the building to the other. It takes a lot more manpower to handle those sorts of emergencies."
However, the bulk of the calls coming to the department involve medical situations.
"It hits home when we run calls on people we know. Unfortunately, that's part of the job, and we all find ways to cope with it," he explained, noting that department and municipal leaders have been supportive of providing mental health care services to the department's personnel. "This is a very family-oriented department. We pride ourselves on being that way, helping each other."
Each Wednesday evening, department members gather for training events. Freeman — who also serves with three other first responder agencies in the area — said they highlight standard firefighting techniques and health care basics, adding that he ensures the group is strong on important fundamental tasks.
"I try to focus on what we don't do as often for training — tying knots with ropes, little things like that," he explained. "It helps to hone those skills."
Freeman also said department members often train with personnel from neighboring agencies, which enhances their working relationships.
Because of the department's small number of personnel, roles become important. The department includes two paramedics and five EMTs. A couple members are proficient drivers of the department's equipment, and others serve more in pubic relations/community outreach roles.
"If you want to drive a truck and pump water from the outside, more power to you. As people get older, they start finding what their limits are," Freeman noted. "There is a spot in the department for everybody."
The department is in the process of partnering with Boy Scouts of America for an "explorer" program, which will allow youth 14 to 18 years old to serve in certain roles.
"Then, once they are 18, if they want to stay on, we can make them a firefighter," Freeman said.
Freeman said not as many young people are going into first responder fields these days, despite its fulfilling nature.
"In my opinion, it's the best job in the world," he contended. "It's a different day every day. This job is very rewarding — seeing people in their time of need and then seeing those same people later come up to you and thank you."
He encouraged anyone thinking about joining Scott City Volunteer Fire Department to call (573) 264-2126 or email him, benjamin.freeman@scottcity.org.
When asked about the hardest days on the job, Freeman didn't point to emotionally draining experiences.
"To me, the hard days are the physically demanding days rather than the bad calls. It's where you might be running back to back to back," he said.
The best days? An easy answer for Freeman.
"I've had a lot of good ones. My best day was my 'clinical save'. When we showed up, they weren't alive. When we left, they were alive. That, to me — you put so much time and effort into this; there is so much bad in this world — when you see something like that, it really reinforces what you do. At the end of the day, they get to go home, and they get to spend another day with their family. That is the most rewarding part of this job — giving somebody another chance at life. We are not God. We can't control everybody's destiny, but sometimes we happen to be in the right place at the right time."
