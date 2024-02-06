First Responders Month: Scott City VFD personifies 'jack of all trades'

Lt. Ben Freeman exemplifies the "jack of all trades" persona at Scott City Volunteer Fire Department.

Freeman, with nearly a decade of experience in the field, is a firefighter, emergency medical technician and training coordinator for the department. And he maintains the department's supplies inventory, too.

Speaking in a room recently remodeled by department members, Freeman explained that the department is a small, tight-knit group — 15 members — who handle about a thousand calls each year. They range from vehicle crashes and residential fires to industrial mishaps and medical emergencies.

"We respond to everything an ambulance responds to," he said. "Car wrecks, hazardous materials. We worked with the Red Cross on a program to install smoke detectors free of charge."

The city's footprint includes industrial areas with employers such as Goodyear and Havco Wood Products, as well as a heavily used Rhodes station situated along Interstate 55.

"They all pose their own challenges," Freeman said. "In the industrial areas, they have a larger surface area. It just takes more time to get from one side of the building to the other. It takes a lot more manpower to handle those sorts of emergencies."

However, the bulk of the calls coming to the department involve medical situations.

"It hits home when we run calls on people we know. Unfortunately, that's part of the job, and we all find ways to cope with it," he explained, noting that department and municipal leaders have been supportive of providing mental health care services to the department's personnel. "This is a very family-oriented department. We pride ourselves on being that way, helping each other."

Training

Each Wednesday evening, department members gather for training events. Freeman — who also serves with three other first responder agencies in the area — said they highlight standard firefighting techniques and health care basics, adding that he ensures the group is strong on important fundamental tasks.

"I try to focus on what we don't do as often for training — tying knots with ropes, little things like that," he explained. "It helps to hone those skills."

Freeman also said department members often train with personnel from neighboring agencies, which enhances their working relationships.