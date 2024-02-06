Local nurse Desma Reno has won the 2023 Missouri Nurses Association Hall of Fame Award.

The Hall of Fame award recognizes outstanding nurse leaders of the state, whose commitment to the nursing profession has advanced the goals of the association and improved health care in Missouri.

"I was very honored to receive this award. I do what I do because it is the right thing to do. To be given recognition for that is a humbling experience for me. One thing that was a driving force for me was being able to inspire nurses to embrace their practice and to also learn how they can use their voice to influence change in health care. To get awarded for that is great," Reno said.

Reno graduated from Three Rivers Community College in Polar Bluff, Missouri, in 1974 with an Associate Degree in applied science. She completed a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1978 at Southeast Missouri State University and earned a Master of Science in nursing in 1986 from University of Central Arkansas. She has completed doctoral work at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale as a PHD student in workforce education.

Reno shared that her early inspiration for a nursing career came from her mother, who worked in health care. Her mother's influence led her to start working in health care while still in high school.

Reno has been a registered nurse for 49 years. She served as a faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University for 37 years and has taught in associate, baccalaureate and graduate programs.