"We had someone break into our house when I was in middle school," Lester said. "That cop came over and cleared the house. He was that safety net for me, and I've always just respected police ever since."

In high school, Lester said he was known as "Big Tim" because he always stepped in to protect others if they were being bullied. After high school, Lester became an infantryman in the Army National Guard.

"After I got out, I said, 'OK, what can I do? I know how to shoot and live in the woods. That's what they trained me to do.' So, police officer just seemed like a natural place to go," Lester said.

His stepfather loaned him the money so he could attend the Law Enforcement Academy, and Lester said he also earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice through SEMO, after which he was hired on at Jackson Police Department.

Lester said he started using the school's 3D printers as conversation starters for students who were frustrated or upset over something. He makes what he calls "flexible" dinosaurs and lizards.

"I designed one for each month of the school year," Lester said. "The dinosaur for Valentine's Day is holding a heart, the Christmas one has a Santa hat, and for graduation I print graduation caps on them."

His latest 3D creation is a flexible skeletal lizard that the school sells. Lester said some of the money goes to support the Future Business Leaders of America club that sells the lizards. The rest goes to support his other passion, the Robotics Club.

He said he saw the students in the library after school one day and wandered in to see what they were up to, and he got hooked. Lester is an adviser to the club and has helped with fundraising and travels with them when the students go to competitions.

"Last year we took the middle school and junior high teams to regionals in St. Louis," Lester said. "We scored first place at regionals, which got us to state, where we won second place."

Lester said that was good enough to qualify the team for the national competition in Boston. He said they raised money to pay for the trip with a pancake breakfast, and Lester also sold items he made with the 3D printers, such as lamps and nightlights. The team won first place in Robot Design.

Lester said being an SRO is where he belongs because he likes helping people and it's also fun to watch the students grow up and see who they become. He said his fellow officers want what he has.

"Every police officer wants to be SRO," Lester said. "It's the best gig, and I'm not joking. They ask me when there will be another opening and I say, 'I don't know, bud. It's not up to me. I'm not leaving anytime soon.'"