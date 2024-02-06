All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 26, 2023

First Responders Month: Deputy dedicated to helping abuse, assault survivors

Cpl. Jaime Holloway is a one-woman department. Every sexual assault or domestic violence case the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office investigates goes through her. She began her role as a domestic violence investigator Jan. 1, 2014. Since then, she's worked with thousands of victims to examine their cases and, if need be, to bring them to court...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office celebrated Purple Shirt Day on Thursday, Oct. 19. This national day gives support to victims of domestic violence. Jaime Holloway (center front, in deep purple) is the office's domestic violence and sexual assault investigator.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office celebrated Purple Shirt Day on Thursday, Oct. 19. This national day gives support to victims of domestic violence. Jaime Holloway (center front, in deep purple) is the office's domestic violence and sexual assault investigator.Christopher Borro

Cpl. Jaime Holloway is a one-woman department.

Every sexual assault or domestic violence case the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office investigates goes through her.

She began her role as a domestic violence investigator Jan. 1, 2014. Since then, she's worked with thousands of victims to examine their cases and, if need be, to bring them to court.

"I make sure they have all the counseling services in place they need, make sure we have all the photographs for evidentiary purposes, make sure they have help for an ex parte (order of protection) ... and if the deputy has not spoken with the offender, I'll interview them and get their side of that story and submit that to the prosecuting attorney," she said.

Holloway said the most rewarding aspect of the difficult job is hearing back from victims about how they've improved their lives after she has helped them.

"It doesn't happen all that often, but whenever people come back years later and tell you their success story of how they've been able to get out of this situation and are able to move on with their life ... that's why I do what I do," she said.

Jaime Holloway, left, has spent the last decade overseeing sexual assault and domestic violence cases with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. She often works alongside representatives from other groups. Pictured are, from left, Holloway, victims advocate; Genasis Stuart, forensic interviewer; Amanda Whistler, court advocate; and Becky Holloway (no relation), court advocate, Safe House of Southeast Missouri.
Jaime Holloway, left, has spent the last decade overseeing sexual assault and domestic violence cases with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. She often works alongside representatives from other groups. Pictured are, from left, Holloway, victims advocate; Genasis Stuart, forensic interviewer; Amanda Whistler, court advocate; and Becky Holloway (no relation), court advocate, Safe House of Southeast Missouri.Christopher Borro
Jaime Holloway, left, has spent the last decade overseeing sexual assault and domestic violence cases with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. She often works alongside representatives from other groups. Pictured are, from left, Holloway, victims advocate; Genasis Stuart, forensic interviewer; Amanda Whistler, court advocate; and Becky Holloway (no relation), court advocate, Safe House of Southeast Missouri.
Jaime Holloway, left, has spent the last decade overseeing sexual assault and domestic violence cases with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. She often works alongside representatives from other groups. Pictured are, from left, Holloway, victims advocate; Genasis Stuart, forensic interviewer; Amanda Whistler, court advocate; and Becky Holloway (no relation), court advocate, Safe House of Southeast Missouri.Christopher Borro

Working the case

Strictly speaking, the corporal doesn't operate entirely by herself. She works as part of a multidisciplinary team with other departments and organizations.

These are the Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments, the county's prosecuting attorney, the 32nd Judicial District's juvenile administration office and the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV).

"We're very fortunate to be in area where ... we have a team who comes together for this," Holloway said. "That good working relationship is key."

At SEMO-NASV, workers provide abuse survivors with advocacy, counseling, forensic interviews and non-invasive medical exams. They walk them through each step of the process whether they're children or adults.

"We get the victim, no matter if it's an adult or a child. They see both," Holloway said. "At SEMO-NASV we get them scheduled for an exam just to ensure the safety of their body after something like that has happened to them. We also do a forensic interview and that's with a trained interviewer. That way, we try to cut down on any chance of re-victimization where they don't have to keep telling their story over and over again."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Law enforcement liaisons such as Holloway play a crucial role in the work SEMO-NASV does.

"For child cases, we can't do a case without them," SEMO-NASV's executive director Kendra Eads said. "We need them to make the referral ... we need their input on the questions to ask, what information we're trying to glean and we need them to work with the family as well."

From another room so as not to intrude, Holloway or other law enforcement liaisons can hear and watch interviews with survivors in real time. Interviewer notes and whiteboard drawings are transmitted to them as they're drawn up as well.

Officers and deputies receive recordings of each interview and use the information to compile evidence to share with attorneys for court trials.

Most domestic violence cases take just a few days to complete. Sexual assault cases are more complex. Holloway said it usually takes a week to get those to a prosecuting attorney.

From there, though, the courts can move slowly. Holloway worked on one sexual abuse case that started in 2015 and was finally resolved in court in 2022.

Jaime Holloway (holding paper) stands with commissioners, county employees and staff of Safe House of Southeast Missouri to celebrate the signing of an annual domestic violence awareness proclamation.
Jaime Holloway (holding paper) stands with commissioners, county employees and staff of Safe House of Southeast Missouri to celebrate the signing of an annual domestic violence awareness proclamation.Courtesy of Jaime Holloway
Jaime Holloway (holding paper) stands with commissioners, county employees and staff of Safe House of Southeast Missouri to celebrate the signing of an annual domestic violence awareness proclamation.
Jaime Holloway (holding paper) stands with commissioners, county employees and staff of Safe House of Southeast Missouri to celebrate the signing of an annual domestic violence awareness proclamation.Courtesy of Jaime Holloway

Promoting awareness

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local law enforcement departments do various things to generate awareness.

The sheriff's office turns the lights of its foyer purple; Holloway presents a domestic violence awareness proclamation to county commissioners.

Deputies wear special pins all month long and purple shirts on 'Purple Thursday,' Oct. 19, to raise awareness and support survivors.

In 2022, between the county and the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, there were 1,763 calls for domestic violence services. Holloway dealt with 251 of them.

"It is a nationwide issue," Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said of the domestic violence epidemic. "Even in Cape Girardeau County, we do have growing numbers. We are proud to have a domestic violence investigator that's dedicated to working those cases."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy