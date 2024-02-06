Cpl. Jaime Holloway is a one-woman department.

Every sexual assault or domestic violence case the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office investigates goes through her.

She began her role as a domestic violence investigator Jan. 1, 2014. Since then, she's worked with thousands of victims to examine their cases and, if need be, to bring them to court.

"I make sure they have all the counseling services in place they need, make sure we have all the photographs for evidentiary purposes, make sure they have help for an ex parte (order of protection) ... and if the deputy has not spoken with the offender, I'll interview them and get their side of that story and submit that to the prosecuting attorney," she said.

Holloway said the most rewarding aspect of the difficult job is hearing back from victims about how they've improved their lives after she has helped them.

"It doesn't happen all that often, but whenever people come back years later and tell you their success story of how they've been able to get out of this situation and are able to move on with their life ... that's why I do what I do," she said.

Jaime Holloway, left, has spent the last decade overseeing sexual assault and domestic violence cases with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. She often works alongside representatives from other groups. Pictured are, from left, Holloway, victims advocate; Genasis Stuart, forensic interviewer; Amanda Whistler, court advocate; and Becky Holloway (no relation), court advocate, Safe House of Southeast Missouri. Christopher Borro

Working the case

Strictly speaking, the corporal doesn't operate entirely by herself. She works as part of a multidisciplinary team with other departments and organizations.

These are the Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments, the county's prosecuting attorney, the 32nd Judicial District's juvenile administration office and the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV).

"We're very fortunate to be in area where ... we have a team who comes together for this," Holloway said. "That good working relationship is key."

At SEMO-NASV, workers provide abuse survivors with advocacy, counseling, forensic interviews and non-invasive medical exams. They walk them through each step of the process whether they're children or adults.

"We get the victim, no matter if it's an adult or a child. They see both," Holloway said. "At SEMO-NASV we get them scheduled for an exam just to ensure the safety of their body after something like that has happened to them. We also do a forensic interview and that's with a trained interviewer. That way, we try to cut down on any chance of re-victimization where they don't have to keep telling their story over and over again."