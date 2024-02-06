Jackson Fire Rescue Capt. Robbie Greif has spent 31 years in fire service, with 22 of them working for Cape Girardeau's county seat municipality.

As a seasoned first responder, there is one day Greif will not soon forget — March 17, 2022.

On that fog-aided St. Patrick's Day morning, six people were fatally injured, 14 others hurt and nearly 50 vehicles involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 57 near Charleston, Missouri.

Greif, 53, was there wielding a fire suppression hose on 13 on-fire tractor trailers.

"When we arrived, it was almost overwhelming. I was so thankful we train for large-scale events," said Greif, who is also training officer for the department.

"There really aren't any words to describe that event. It was the worst accident I've ever seen."

Capt. Robbie Greif is seen inside a firetruck at Jackson Fire Rescue No. 2 station. Greif has spent 31 years in fire service, most of them in Jackson. Jeff Long

Capt. Robbie Greif is seen inside a firetruck at Jackson Fire Rescue No. 2 station. Greif has spent 31 years in fire service, most of them in Jackson. Jeff Long

A day in the life

"There is no textbook or typical day in fire service response, and this is the honest truth: When you see firemen, we're basically all a bunch of adrenaline junkies. We want to get in there and make all the difference we can in the shortest amount of time. When you're going into a burning building, it's beyond what I can describe. Most times you have to use senses other than sight because you're going in blind. You have to have to feel your way. You have to listen. You have things falling on you, and you're trying to figure out what it is," said Greif, who said things have changed since he first donned the uniform in 1992.

"When I got into it, fire service used to be all back and no brains. Now it's more brains than back. We found out fire is a science. I teach trench collapse, rope rescue and confined space. I've been in two collapses and had to dig myself out once over in Kentucky. It was a near-miss flashover. One of the classes I teach is flashover recognition."

A flashover is a term used in firefighting to refer to what U.S. Fire Administration calls "a thermally driven event during which every combustible surface exposed to thermal radiation in a compartment or enclosed space rapidly and simultaneously ignites. Flashover normally occurs when the upper portion of a compartment reaches a temperature of approximately 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit."