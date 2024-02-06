Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety assistant director and captain of police operations Jason Morgan has stayed close to home for his career.

A 1999 graduate of Chaffee High School and a native of the town, Morgan attended SEMO for his undergraduate degree in criminal justice. After receiving his degree, he went through the police academy at SEMO before taking his first job at Chaffee Police Department in 2005.

“I really enjoyed it,” Morgan said of his time with Chaffee PD. “The only downside to it was, it was my hometown, so it's really hard to police the people you know and you've grown up with, and if you're from Chaffee, you know everybody.”

Morgan said the idea of being a police officer had always intrigued him due to his desire to help others and belong to such a “noble profession". He took the steps to become involved in law enforcement, in part, due to the death of his close friend, Joda Griggs, who was killed in a car accident by a drunk driver at 16. Following Griggs’ death, Morgan became close with his father, Joda Griggs Sr., also known as “Big Joe”.

“Obviously, I was his son's friend. I was around the same age, so I spent a lot of time with him,” Morgan said. “He came to all my football games, basketball games, and I was really close with him. He had talked about being a police officer, what it was, what it meant and the whole term ‘noble profession,’ that’s kind of where that came from. He showed me why it was noble and how it could be noble. So he was a big influence on why I chose to do this.”

Morgan was also heavily influenced by the late Chaffee police chief Jim Chambers, whom he worked directly with after leaving Chaffee PD and working for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

“I've known him since I was a kid,” Morgan said. “In fact, I went to work in the jail at Scott County, and he was the jail administrator. He was a big influence and kind of got me into it. … He kind of, again, told me what it meant to be an officer, what it meant to truly serve and what it meant to really help and protect people.”

After leaving Scott County, Morgan took a position with SEMO DPS and is currently in his 13th year with the department. Morgan began his tenure at SEMO as a patrolman and has worked his way through the ranks over the years.

One of the major differences between policing in Chaffee or in Scott County compared to DPS is the age difference of the populations, according to Morgan. While employed by Chaffee PD, Morgan said one of the things he enjoyed most was working with the youth and being a positive influence for them, which is something he’s carried with him to DPS.