Back when people had telephones attached to a wall, a couple dozen of them in Weiner, Arkansas, would sometimes ring with a constant ring, not the normal ring ... ring ... ring.

That weird noise wasn't a malfunction. It identified a call coming into the town's volunteer fire department.

Members of the department would have the local telephone company add them to the list of those authorized to receive incoming emergency calls, and those special requests for help demanded attention because the situation could be anything — fire at the huge Riceland grain dryer in town, possible fatalities caused by a tornado or a medical emergency when the nearest ambulance was at least 20 minutes away.

It was always a guessing game who would "answer" the incoming call. Often, several people would jump on the line at about the same time, waiting for someone else to say, "Weiner Fire Department, what is your emergency?" But someone — or someones — eventually would, and once the people on the line had the necessary information, someone would hurry to City Hall to "tone out" the department.

It didn't matter who got there first. No need for a key. The doors were always open. This wasn't a "Mayberry jail key on the wall" thing. It was just how the department had to work, to make sure no one wasted time trying to unlock a door while someone's house was on fire.

The Millersville Volunteer Fire Station as seen Tuesday in Millersville. The department is one of many volunteer fire departments in the region serving small communities and rural areas. Sarah Yenesel

The emergency message would go to the bulky beeper devices the members kept close by in heavy leather waterproof cases, telling them what type of incident was unfolding, where it was and anything else they might need to know.

From there, the men (all men back in the day) would don their turnout gear, for a fire, and either head to the fire station to drive or ride in a firetruck to the scene or go to the scene directly.