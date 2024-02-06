PERRYVILLE, Mo. — A second family.

That's how paramedics of the Perry County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service describe their team members, and that makes sense because the crews not only work long hours together — they live with each other at the station during their 48-hour shifts.

"It's just like being at home," director Jenni France said. "They cook dinner together. They watch TV together. When the tones rock, they jump up and go."

The crews are on duty 24 hours a day during their shifts, answering whatever calls come in and squeezing in education and training wherever possible.

Paramedic Jesse Martin said such an arrangement might seem unusual but it works well.

"We have a kitchen, bedrooms. It's just that our garage has ambulances in it instead of my Jeep," he noted.

The family-like atmosphere is not only important because of all the hours the crews spend with each other, it's critical to the work. Crew leader Todd Ransom said the service's 13 full-time and 15 part-time paramedics and emergency medical technicians are of one mind in the field.

"It's like, I will say, 'I ...' and they are handing me what I need," he explained.

No typical day

France said the crews respond to a variety of situations, including calls for medical assistance, vehicle crashes and farm and industrial accidents.

"We seem to have a lot of trauma up here," she said.

She praised the service's team as dedicated and skilled.

"They are awesome. They do what is expected of them. They do the extra training. They go the extra mile," she said. "They are out in the community, and that is the most rewarding part to me — us being able to take care of our community."

Most of the service's staff have completed paramedic school, an intensive training regimen that spans 18 months. Ransom, a 30-year paramedic veteran, said the program is akin to military training.

"They get us to the point where in the middle of the night, at 3 a.m., muscle memory takes over. You are that trained," he said. "You are not guessing at 3 a.m. You know your stuff."

Martin, a Perryville native who has been working in the field for seven years, agreed, though he said from the start he knew he had found his calling.

"Paramedic school is the worst year and a half of your life. Your entire life is that for a year and a half," he said.

Ransom, Martin and paramedic Jennifer Ruehling, also a native of the area, explained that good days are really good and bad days are really bad.