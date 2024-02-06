All sections
NewsOctober 28, 2021
First Responders Day: Officer: Police work rewarding one day, dangerous the next
A great day at work might mean a promotion or making a big sale or even crafting the perfect product. For Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Jacob Carter, his greatest day as a law enforcement officer involved potentially saving a man's life. While driving near Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, Carter saw a man stepping over the bridge railing...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Jacob Carter checks the department's database from his vehicle Wednesday. Carter is a seven-year veteran of the department.Rick Fahr

A great day at work might mean a promotion or making a big sale or even crafting the perfect product.

For Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Jacob Carter, his greatest day as a law enforcement officer involved potentially saving a man's life. While driving near Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, Carter saw a man stepping over the bridge railing.

In his words: "I knew that was extremely odd behavior, and I thought he might have been in crisis. So, I went to him. He immediately began saying, 'Don't come near me.' At that point, I knew he might have been trying to jump off the bridge to hurt himself, take his own life. So, I just started talking to him and eventually was able to get him to come back over, and we took him to the hospital. To this day, I don't think I've encountered him again. So, maybe he's doing well. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time."

A seven-year veteran of the department, Carter knew as a youngster he wanted a career in some sort of military or law enforcement role.

"My dad was a paramedic. So, we watched a lot of cops when I was younger," he explained. "I knew at a young age I wanted to do something in that field. I just happened to fall into the police route, rather than the medical side."

The Wall of Honor is seen at Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters Wednesday. The memorial honors the department's officers lost in the line of duty.Rick Fahr

His law enforcement career, though, would wait until after a stint in the Army. He served with the 10th Mountain Division, based at Fort Drum, New York. While there, he deployed to Afghanistan. After four years -- and getting married and starting a family -- Carter opted to leave the full-time military and joined the National Guard. With a dozen years of service, he now serves part-time as a military police trainer at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Never routine

Carter said the unknowns of each workday make the job of a police officer "exciting."

"You never know what each day is going to bring you in this job, and I think that is what keeps me coming back. Every day is different," he said. "If you are an accountant or a construction worker, you kind of know what you are going to be doing. In this job, it's always something different. You never know what each job is going to bring."

That uncertainty, though, brings an element of danger.

Carter said law enforcement agents have to be aware of potential threats and remain vigilant no matter what type of situation they are in.

"You just never know what people are thinking. So, I think you have to be more cautious anymore," he said.

He pointed to domestic violence situations and traffic stops as among the most harrowing situations for law enforcement agents.

"Anytime you are out there in the open, and someone is in their vehicle, they have the upper hand," he explained. "You are walking up to them. You just don't know what they are reaching for or what they already have in their hand."

Carter said police officers in the city have stopped people for a traffic violation only to learn the person was sought elsewhere for serious crimes, including murder.

He added serving arrest warrants can be particularly dangerous, too, as the subject may be aware of the warrant and could plan to resist arrest.

In today's world, police officers are part law enforcer and part social worker.

"We deal with a lot of people who have mental issues, and getting them help is a rewarding part of it," Carter said, pointing to crisis intervention training that focuses on recognizing potential mental health issues and de-escalating volatile situations.

The patrolman said those aspects of the job may be a factor in fewer candidates applying for law enforcement positions.

But danger, long hours and stressful situations aside, the job also has positive moments.

"I enjoy that part of it more and more. You see how you can change people's lives by something as simple as giving them a ride if they don't have a vehicle. And we give Christmas toys to a family. That is rewarding," Carter said.

Finally, the patrolman said it's important for law enforcement agents to have a way to relieve the stress the job can create.

"I play a lot of golf."

