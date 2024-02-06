A great day at work might mean a promotion or making a big sale or even crafting the perfect product.

For Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Jacob Carter, his greatest day as a law enforcement officer involved potentially saving a man's life. While driving near Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, Carter saw a man stepping over the bridge railing.

In his words: "I knew that was extremely odd behavior, and I thought he might have been in crisis. So, I went to him. He immediately began saying, 'Don't come near me.' At that point, I knew he might have been trying to jump off the bridge to hurt himself, take his own life. So, I just started talking to him and eventually was able to get him to come back over, and we took him to the hospital. To this day, I don't think I've encountered him again. So, maybe he's doing well. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time."

A seven-year veteran of the department, Carter knew as a youngster he wanted a career in some sort of military or law enforcement role.

"My dad was a paramedic. So, we watched a lot of cops when I was younger," he explained. "I knew at a young age I wanted to do something in that field. I just happened to fall into the police route, rather than the medical side."

His law enforcement career, though, would wait until after a stint in the Army. He served with the 10th Mountain Division, based at Fort Drum, New York. While there, he deployed to Afghanistan. After four years -- and getting married and starting a family -- Carter opted to leave the full-time military and joined the National Guard. With a dozen years of service, he now serves part-time as a military police trainer at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Never routine

Carter said the unknowns of each workday make the job of a police officer "exciting."

"You never know what each day is going to bring you in this job, and I think that is what keeps me coming back. Every day is different," he said. "If you are an accountant or a construction worker, you kind of know what you are going to be doing. In this job, it's always something different. You never know what each job is going to bring."

That uncertainty, though, brings an element of danger.

Carter said law enforcement agents have to be aware of potential threats and remain vigilant no matter what type of situation they are in.