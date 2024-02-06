First Responders Day — Jackson's Gentry and his motivation to help

Michael Gentry clearly recalls the moment when he decided to be a first responder.

Gentry, an emergency medical technician (EMT) with Jackson Fire Rescue and also a firefighter, said his inspiration was a family incident.

"My grandpa's barn burned on the family farm and that kind of drove me to the passion to join (up)," said Gentry, a Jackson High School graduate who later earned a Fire Science degree from Alabama's Columbia Southern University.

"My grandparents live real close to me (and) I would check in on them every day before I went to high school. The morning their barn burned down, I was stuck at school and couldn't really help or be there for Grandpa and Grandma at that time. Gordonville, Jackson and Cape Girardeau all responded. That really piqued my interest in joining to be there the next time."

Gentry, who is married with two small children, does double duty these days. An EMT with Jackson Fire Rescue, he is also chief of Gordonville Fire Protection District.

"I've wanted to be (a first responder) since age 17 when I joined the volunteer service, progressing through the ranks at Gordonville, and it dawned on me over time that I can do more and serve more," said Gentry, 30, who joined Jackson Fire Rescue in 2015.

Gentry confesses not knowing what crises lay ahead each day can put a strain on relationships.

"(My wife) worries all the time (but) that's one of the things that comes with this work. What helps us is I was already part of the service before we got together, so she's always been around it, and she's real supportive," said Gentry, who has additional training in hazardous materials and is a fire investigator.

Legacy

Gentry has a close-knit support network of people who understand the danger he and others face each day.

"My uncle was a firefighter in the Navy, and my dad did a brief stint as a Scott City volunteer firefighter. My mom was actually a cop — working for SEMO's Department of Public Safety and for the City of Cape Girardeau. With Mom's passion and the public service knowledge she had as a cop, I took that realm and joined the fire service."