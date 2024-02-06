All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 27, 2022

First Responders Day — Jackson's Gentry and his motivation to help

Michael Gentry clearly recalls the moment when he decided to be a first responder. Gentry, an emergency medical technician (EMT) with Jackson Fire Rescue and also a firefighter, said his inspiration was a family incident. "My grandpa's barn burned on the family farm and that kind of drove me to the passion to join (up)," said Gentry, a Jackson High School graduate who later earned a Fire Science degree from Alabama's Columbia Southern University...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Michael Gentry, an emergency medical techician and firefighter with Jackson Fire Rescue, said his interest in serving others began with a family tragedy.
Michael Gentry, an emergency medical techician and firefighter with Jackson Fire Rescue, said his interest in serving others began with a family tragedy.Submitted

Michael Gentry clearly recalls the moment when he decided to be a first responder.

Gentry, an emergency medical technician (EMT) with Jackson Fire Rescue and also a firefighter, said his inspiration was a family incident.

"My grandpa's barn burned on the family farm and that kind of drove me to the passion to join (up)," said Gentry, a Jackson High School graduate who later earned a Fire Science degree from Alabama's Columbia Southern University.

"My grandparents live real close to me (and) I would check in on them every day before I went to high school. The morning their barn burned down, I was stuck at school and couldn't really help or be there for Grandpa and Grandma at that time. Gordonville, Jackson and Cape Girardeau all responded. That really piqued my interest in joining to be there the next time."

Gentry, who is married with two small children, does double duty these days. An EMT with Jackson Fire Rescue, he is also chief of Gordonville Fire Protection District.

"I've wanted to be (a first responder) since age 17 when I joined the volunteer service, progressing through the ranks at Gordonville, and it dawned on me over time that I can do more and serve more," said Gentry, 30, who joined Jackson Fire Rescue in 2015.

Gentry confesses not knowing what crises lay ahead each day can put a strain on relationships.

"(My wife) worries all the time (but) that's one of the things that comes with this work. What helps us is I was already part of the service before we got together, so she's always been around it, and she's real supportive," said Gentry, who has additional training in hazardous materials and is a fire investigator.

Legacy

Gentry has a close-knit support network of people who understand the danger he and others face each day.

"My uncle was a firefighter in the Navy, and my dad did a brief stint as a Scott City volunteer firefighter. My mom was actually a cop — working for SEMO's Department of Public Safety and for the City of Cape Girardeau. With Mom's passion and the public service knowledge she had as a cop, I took that realm and joined the fire service."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Incidents

Gentry said there is a "handbasket" of calls handled by Jackson Fire Rescue.

"A cat in a tree, an animal stuck in a pipe, traffic accidents, heart attacks, a house catches fire while cooking and rescue situations in flash floods are all stuff that comes up all of a sudden," Gentry said.

"Calls involving young children or a big fire with people trapped are situations that can definitely get the blood pressure up and anxiety kicking in."

Gentry said he takes solace in all the training Jackson Fire Rescue officials encourage him to take on an ongoing basis, plus the security of working on a crew.

"It's kind of nice working in a community where you also went to school. I've gotten a few 'thank you' shout outs on Facebook, and I'll get text messages saying, 'Hey, I appreciate what you did for my dad or my mom.'"

Advice

Asked what counsel he might give to someone considering becoming an EMT or a firefighter, Gentry said it all starts with what he calls a "spark" of interest.

"I would say take that spark and try building it into a flame. Reach out to those in the community who do serve currently and get a feel for the work. Then comes schooling. Learn as much as you can and then apply."

Gentry said EMTs on Jackson Fire Rescue work on three-person crews.

"When you're on a small crew, you have help making decisions, and teamwork is so important," he said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy