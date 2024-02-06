First responders gain knowledge through experience but also through training.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, several emergency personnel from across the state met at Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Station 3, to attend a three-day incident command training course.

Jay Kurtz, a contract instructor for Missouri Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), teaches the course. He also serves on the National Incident Management Team for the Red Cross and is a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Kahoka, in Clark County, Missouri.

"The intent of this course is to teach responders, as those incidents start locally and begin to expand, such as a tornado that might span multiple counties and multiple states, how to interact with other agencies and other organizations as those incidents get larger," Kurtz said.

Kurtz said Missouri has statewide mutual aide agreements that are already in place.

Jay Kurts, a contract instructor for Missouri Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), leads first resonders in an Intermediate Incident Command System for Expanded Incidents training course. Danny Walter

"This was seen during the train derailment near Mendon, Missouri, where there were 200-plus injuries and four dead, and that local community had to call on statewide mutual aide," Kurtz said. "And most recently the brush fires near St. Louis."

He said when incidents cross multiple jurisdictions — municipality, county or even state boundaries — the authority of those agencies changes and how those agencies interact and cooperate with one another can sometimes be challenging.

"I like to say we give people a box of tools not a set of rules," Kurtz said.

He said one of those tools is building relationships with other agencies. Another is using consistent incident management structure, that can be flexible and dynamic regardless of the size or the nature of an incident, such as a fire verses a hazmat incident verses an active shooter incident.

"All of those can expand, and we give them tools that allow them to understand the flexibility of that structure regardless of the size or nature," Kurtz said.