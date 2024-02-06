First Responders Day: Congress honors responders with day

S. CON. RES. 15
CONCURRENT RESOLUTION
Whereas first responders include professional and volunteer fire, police, emergency medical technician, and paramedic workers in the United States;
Whereas there are more than 25,300,000 first responders in the United States working to keep communities safe;
Whereas first responders deserve to be recognized for their commitment to safety, defense, and honor; and
Whereas Oct. 28, 2017, would be an appropriate day to establish as "Honoring the Nation's First Responders Day": Now, therefore, be it
Resolved by the Senate (the House of Representatives concurring), That Congress--
(1) supports the designation of October 28, 2017, as "Honoring the Nation's First Responders Day";
(2) honors and recognizes the contributions of first responders; and
(3) encourages the people of the United States to observe Honoring the Nation's First Responders Day with appropriate ceremonies and activities that promote awareness of the contributions of first responders in the United States.
Passed the Senate Aug. 3, 2017.