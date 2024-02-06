For Scott Bennett, first response is a family business.

The 2021 Firefighter of the Year for Cape Girardeau Fire Department has been around the firehouse since he was a child. His father was a volunteer firefighter in a town just south of Chicago. From a young age, Bennett had the desire to follow in his dad's footsteps.

"I was one of those kids who grew up in a smaller town," Bennett said. "So, we rode around in the neighborhood on our bikes acting like we were firefighters and stuff."

His son, Reichert, is already following in his father's childhood footsteps. The 20-month-old has developed a love for fire trucks.

Bennett followed his own father's path officially in 2008, becoming a volunteer firefighter. When he wasn't volunteering, he was on the clock as an emergency medical technician for an ambulance service.

Scott Bennett walks along Interstate 57, the scene of a mass casualty incident in March in Mississippi County, Missouri. Courtesy of Dave Willingham

Bennett fell in love with the career, he said. He began taking classes at Illinois Fire Institute, eventually becoming a part-time instructor. He joined the department in Cape Girardeau in 2019.

"I wish there were more guys like him that we could hire," chief Randy Morris Jr. said.

Morris said Bennett is one of those guys who follows the adage "treat everybody like they're your grandma." Big or small, Bennett always responds to the call with care and concern. Bennett said it's important to be cognizant of how important a call is to the person who needs help.

Bennett said the large emergencies are, of course, important; house fires are about trying to save someone's livelihood. But, so are the smaller, individual calls to help someone after a fall or locate their water shutoff valve for them, he said. Bennett's heard people numerous times tell him they feel "silly" for calling.