For Scott Bennett, first response is a family business.
The 2021 Firefighter of the Year for Cape Girardeau Fire Department has been around the firehouse since he was a child. His father was a volunteer firefighter in a town just south of Chicago. From a young age, Bennett had the desire to follow in his dad's footsteps.
"I was one of those kids who grew up in a smaller town," Bennett said. "So, we rode around in the neighborhood on our bikes acting like we were firefighters and stuff."
His son, Reichert, is already following in his father's childhood footsteps. The 20-month-old has developed a love for fire trucks.
Bennett followed his own father's path officially in 2008, becoming a volunteer firefighter. When he wasn't volunteering, he was on the clock as an emergency medical technician for an ambulance service.
Bennett fell in love with the career, he said. He began taking classes at Illinois Fire Institute, eventually becoming a part-time instructor. He joined the department in Cape Girardeau in 2019.
"I wish there were more guys like him that we could hire," chief Randy Morris Jr. said.
Morris said Bennett is one of those guys who follows the adage "treat everybody like they're your grandma." Big or small, Bennett always responds to the call with care and concern. Bennett said it's important to be cognizant of how important a call is to the person who needs help.
Bennett said the large emergencies are, of course, important; house fires are about trying to save someone's livelihood. But, so are the smaller, individual calls to help someone after a fall or locate their water shutoff valve for them, he said. Bennett's heard people numerous times tell him they feel "silly" for calling.
"No, that's what we're here for. We're here to help people," Bennett said.
He's working to help train the next generation to do the same.
The Explorers program at the department is designed to help area high schoolers get exposure to a career in firefighting. Bennett heads the initiative, which offers firsthand experience once a month. The current class has 13 students, Bennett said.
Prior to Bennett's arrival, the program had fallen somewhat dormant, Morris said. Bennett has been able to revitalize it. Morris said Bennett has also been able to revamp the department's Honor Guard, serving as its commander.
The Honor Guard works behind the scenes to make arrangements and perform services for the funerals of retired firefighters and those who fall in the line of duty, as well as assist their families. It's a job Bennett takes seriously.
In May, Morris and Bennett attended a ceremony in Kingdom City, Missouri, for the late Capt. Ivan LaGrand, whose name was added to the Wall of Honor at the Firefighters Memorial.
"It's important because we are honoring their service," Bennett said.
Letting families know that their loved ones are not forgotten is an invaluable thing the honor guard can provide, that their sacrifices are not forgotten, Bennett noted.
Bennett — along with others in the field — makes those sacrifices regularly: spending long hours away from family, taking extra certification courses and, of course, putting his life on the line as a firefighter.
It's something the honor guard commander said wouldn't be possible without a strong support system. His wife, Megan; his fellow firefighters; and those in the community make it possible for him to do what he does, he said.
