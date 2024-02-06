First Responders Day: Air Evac Lifeteam — critical care transport

SIKESTON, Mo. — Helicopters aren't the most common sight in the Southeast Missouri skies, and so when the telltale air-chopping sound filters down, it's natural to look for the aircraft.

Some choppers leisurely survey the area, not particularly going anywhere and in no hurry to get there.

Others, though, have a purpose, and they're not difficult to spot. These aircraft are in a hurry, and they are heading in a straight line. If they are inbound to Cape Girardeau, they take one of two paths — over the city's western third, circling around to land at Saint Francis Medical Center, or through the heart of the city, drawing a bead on Southeast Hospital.

These are medical helicopters ferrying a patient who is facing a critical situation.

Among them are the Air Evac Lifeteam aircraft, such as the Bell 206 stationed in Sikeston, at Air Evac Base 3. The team provides critical care transport — getting patients to the appropriate medical facility while providing emergency-room-level care at about 140 miles an hour. While many may associate medical helicopter missions with serious vehicle crashes and tornado victims, missions also include patients with dangerous medical conditions who need care quickly.

Paramedic Kevin Smith said speed saves.

"You can get someone what they are needing at that specific time much quicker than we could from the ground. In this area, it's a really good thing, because you're an hour away from a Level-1 trauma center. Time is muscle. Time is a critical piece. So, we can really shave that down a lot with flying," he explained.

Experienced team

Chuck Groshong serves as program director at the base and has worked at the site for more than a decade. He recently took over as program director.

Groshong began his medical career as a paramedic in the Cape Girardeau area. From there he moved into nursing, working in Cape Girardeau hospitals. Then, the opportunity to join the Air Evan team came along.

"It is really the perfect combination for most all of our backgrounds — what we used to do on the ground or what we used to do in the ICU [intensive care unit] or ER," he said.

The director explained a typical flight crew consists of three people — pilot, nurse and paramedic. Pilots work 12-hour shifts, while nurses and paramedics work 12- or 24-hour shifts.

The Sikeston-based team operates in Missouri, Kentucky and Illinois. Its main service area is Scott, Cape Girardeau and Stoddard counties in Southeast Missouri, though hospitals in St. Louis are frequent destinations, Groshong noted.

Pilot Joe Hall, a 21-year Army veteran with a decade of experience as a military aviator, worked in the civilian aviation industry after separating from the military, but he said he wanted his work to mean more than a paycheck.

"I like feeling like I feel like I have done something, served the community, at the end of the day," he explained.

The pilot said the group has a constant focus.

"I really appreciate working with the folks here. Everybody works together as a team. When you have a dozen people working and living in a very tight environment, sometimes attitudes or opinions can get in the way, but that doesn't happen here," he offered. "That is probably the strength of this base — everybody is professional when they come to work. As soon as they pull in the parking lot, they are ready to work. It makes it easier to do your job when you know everybody around you is professional and ready to do their job."

Smith — who worked as a paramedic for seven years before joining Air Evac eight years ago — agreed.