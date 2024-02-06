All sections
NewsJuly 19, 2023

First puzzle exchange planned at Cape Girardeau Public Library

Rain, shine or snow, puzzles are a great way to pass time. Cape Girardeau Public Library knows this and will be holding its first puzzle exchange from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 21. This will be a way for puzzle enthusiasts to enjoy the challenge of trying new puzzles without having to buy them...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Rain, shine or snow, puzzles are a great way to pass time.

Cape Girardeau Public Library knows this and will be holding its first puzzle exchange from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 21.

This will be a way for puzzle enthusiasts to enjoy the challenge of trying new puzzles without having to buy them.

During this time, those who want to participate will need to drop off old puzzles to receive a token for each new puzzle. Participants will then exchange their tokens from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, for new-to-them puzzles.

Library officials ask individuals and families to only bring in puzzles with all the pieces included in the box. Puzzles of all sizes are welcomed at this event.

The puzzle exchange will take place in the Praxair Program Room at the library, 711 N. Clark Ave.

This event is made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

