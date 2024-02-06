First puzzle exchange planned at Cape Girardeau Public Library

During this time, those who want to participate will need to drop off old puzzles to receive a token for each new puzzle. Participants will then exchange their tokens from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, for new-to-them puzzles.

Library officials ask individuals and families to only bring in puzzles with all the pieces included in the box. Puzzles of all sizes are welcomed at this event.

The puzzle exchange will take place in the Praxair Program Room at the library, 711 N. Clark Ave.

This event is made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library.