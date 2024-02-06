A program led by Cape Girardeau Police Department has reduced calls to police at a local apartment complex by an average of 77% compared to other complexes in the city.

Liberty Apartments is the first rental property in Cape Girardeau to complete the police department's Crime-Free Multi-Housing Program.

The program is designed to help apartment owners, managers, residents and police work together to reduce criminal activity on rental properties.

Cpl. Richard Couch of Cape Girardeau Police Department said police can be sent to some properties four to seven times a day. The program has significantly reduced the need for police presence at Liberty Apartments, according to Couch.

"It's worked really well there," Couch said. "We've received very few calls for service in that area, and I work hand-in-hand with those property owners on a daily basis to make sure we keep that standard going."

Liberty Apartments is an income-based housing complex owned by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The eight-building, 40-unit apartment complex was built in 2020 to provide quality housing to tenants with low incomes.

Calvin Garner, director of programs for Community Partnership, said Community Partnership worked with police on the program since the start of Liberty Apartments.