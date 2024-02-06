A program led by Cape Girardeau Police Department has reduced calls to police at a local apartment complex by an average of 77% compared to other complexes in the city.
Liberty Apartments is the first rental property in Cape Girardeau to complete the police department's Crime-Free Multi-Housing Program.
The program is designed to help apartment owners, managers, residents and police work together to reduce criminal activity on rental properties.
Cpl. Richard Couch of Cape Girardeau Police Department said police can be sent to some properties four to seven times a day. The program has significantly reduced the need for police presence at Liberty Apartments, according to Couch.
"It's worked really well there," Couch said. "We've received very few calls for service in that area, and I work hand-in-hand with those property owners on a daily basis to make sure we keep that standard going."
Liberty Apartments is an income-based housing complex owned by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The eight-building, 40-unit apartment complex was built in 2020 to provide quality housing to tenants with low incomes.
Calvin Garner, director of programs for Community Partnership, said Community Partnership worked with police on the program since the start of Liberty Apartments.
"We wanted to make sure it was something people could be proud of, a place where people felt safe," Garner said. "We've noticed there have definitely been fewer instances of police presence and police calls on this property as opposed to other properties in the area."
The Cape Girardeau police first launched the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program in 2018. Mesa Arizona Police Department created the program in 1992, and it has been used by several law enforcement agencies across the country since.
Thirty property owners attended the first workshop, and everybody since that point has been in the process of getting their properties certified, according to Couch.
Property owners undergo training sessions with police on crime prevention and recognition. Physical changes to properties may be implemented, such as adding cameras or lights. One of the requirements of the program is for property owners to install peepholes in all doors so tenants can determine whether a friendly person is at their door.
Liberty Apartments has a gated entry where people need a code to get in and out. Garner said the property also has cameras to cover major areas of the property, but "not to the point where it's invasive."
After recently completing the program, Liberty Apartments off Walnut Street is the first property in Cape Girardeau to be certified as a "Crime-Free Property."
Couch encouraged property owners to reach out to him if they're interested in the program.
"A lot of criminal activity, unfortunately, happens in or around rental dwellings," Couch said. "We've known about this program for quite some time and wanted to offer this resource to our rental property owners to reduce crime and help the community in general."
