First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate its 190th anniversary in 2025.

First Presbyterian pastor Ellen Gurnon said the anniversary kickoff event for the congregation, and its sister congregation from Westminster Presbyterian Church, will be at noon Sunday, March 9 at the church, 235 Broadway. Gurnon said multiple community leaders and former pastors have been invited to the event.

"We will have a catered meal following the worship service, and that is kind of our kickoff event, mostly for the congregation and those we've invited to come and share with us," Gurnon said.

She said along with the kickoff, the plan is to have two other events, including a "musical showcase". The musical showcase will feature the combined choirs of First Presbyterian and Westminster, as well as musicians from both.