First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate its 190th anniversary in 2025.
First Presbyterian pastor Ellen Gurnon said the anniversary kickoff event for the congregation, and its sister congregation from Westminster Presbyterian Church, will be at noon Sunday, March 9 at the church, 235 Broadway. Gurnon said multiple community leaders and former pastors have been invited to the event.
"We will have a catered meal following the worship service, and that is kind of our kickoff event, mostly for the congregation and those we've invited to come and share with us," Gurnon said.
She said along with the kickoff, the plan is to have two other events, including a "musical showcase". The musical showcase will feature the combined choirs of First Presbyterian and Westminster, as well as musicians from both.
Gurnon said the church will have a community picnic in the fall. She said the event will "probably" be outside in Peace Park, to the east of First Presbyterian.
She also described an example of the church's impact on the community and said several members of the church went on to establish Chateau Girardeau in 1979.
"The church bell in the 1850s was used as Cape's school bell, fire bell and general alarm bell. Also, Cape's first public library was housed in the church basement in 1908, and Cape Central High School's first graduation ceremony was held in the church in 1912," Gurnon said.
Gurnon added that they're celebrating the 190th anniversary instead of waiting for the 200th because, while some members are still active now, they might not be able to participate in 10 years.
