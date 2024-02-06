First Presbyterian Church in Cape to welcome first female pastor

The new pastor of First Presbyterian Church at 235 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Ellen Gurnon, will be the first female pastor there since its founding in 1835
But she said the focus of her ministry will be helping to empower the church’s members to go out into the community and spread the word of God.
Gurnon said being the first female pastor has sort of become her role, as she’s been the first at the previous two churches she’s helmed.
“It’s funny,” Gurnon said. In the past, she said she’s noticed few people will tell her at the outset they’re not comfortable with a woman in charge, but down the road a year or two, while visiting with her, they’ll sometimes admit they were unsure initially.
But she said she is anticipating this congregation will be a good fit.
The Presbyterian Church has a lengthy process to determine where to send ministers, Gurnon said. Ministers looking for a new assignment will post to the church’s system, and churches looking for a new minister will do the same.
In her case, she said, she met with members of the selection committee in St. Louis in July for a brief face-to-face meeting.
Phone conversations and Skype calls followed, she said.
“It’s not a quick process,” Gurnon said, but it is thorough, and that helps.
Gurnon comes to Cape Girardeau after serving a church in Iowa for nine years, then a church in Springfield, Missouri, for 14 years.
Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, Gurnon said one aspect of Cape Girardeau appeals to her — the Mississippi River.
“It kind of connects me to home,” she said.
Gurnon said she also likes the size of the city of Cape Girardeau, and the opportunities to minister to people in and beyond the church.
“I believe the church needs to be welcoming, open, accepting to all,” she said, and ensuring everyone is comfortable.
Gurnon said a favorite quote of hers states the church is not so much tasked with bringing people in, but with inspiring and empowering people to go out and minister to others.
“I would like us to be known as a helper and partner in the community,” Gurnon said.
In that vein, one project underway by church members is a mobile food pantry run by volunteers, committed to visiting a different school once per month during the school year.
Gurnon said she’s pleased at the effort, and early visits have been successful.
That’s encouraging, she said, and she hopes to see more of the same moving forward.
“I’m excited to be here,” Gurnon said. “People are so welcoming, not just here but around town as well. It feels really good.”
Gurnon officially begins her role today and will lead her first worship service Dec. 17.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
235 Broadway St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.