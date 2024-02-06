First Presbyterian Church in Cape to welcome first female pastor

The new pastor of First Presbyterian Church at 235 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Ellen Gurnon, will be the first female pastor there since its founding in 1835

But she said the focus of her ministry will be helping to empower the church’s members to go out into the community and spread the word of God.

Gurnon said being the first female pastor has sort of become her role, as she’s been the first at the previous two churches she’s helmed.

“It’s funny,” Gurnon said. In the past, she said she’s noticed few people will tell her at the outset they’re not comfortable with a woman in charge, but down the road a year or two, while visiting with her, they’ll sometimes admit they were unsure initially.

But she said she is anticipating this congregation will be a good fit.

The Presbyterian Church has a lengthy process to determine where to send ministers, Gurnon said. Ministers looking for a new assignment will post to the church’s system, and churches looking for a new minister will do the same.

In her case, she said, she met with members of the selection committee in St. Louis in July for a brief face-to-face meeting.

Phone conversations and Skype calls followed, she said.

“It’s not a quick process,” Gurnon said, but it is thorough, and that helps.

Gurnon comes to Cape Girardeau after serving a church in Iowa for nine years, then a church in Springfield, Missouri, for 14 years.

Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, Gurnon said one aspect of Cape Girardeau appeals to her — the Mississippi River.

“It kind of connects me to home,” she said.