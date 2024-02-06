First Pentecostal Church to hold Kids Summer Krusade

According to First Pentecostal Church, the event is for children of all ages. Kids Summer Krusade will include worship, praise, music, puppets, skits and prayer time. The event will also include children's evangelist Nathaniel Molter and the L.O.L. Kid's Crew.

The Krusade is free for anyone who attends, and lunch will be served. The event starts at 11 a.m. July 23 at the church, 3054 Lexington Ave.