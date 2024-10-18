First Pentecostal Church marks 100th anniversary

With praise and song, members of First Pentecostal Church of Cape Girardeau marked the church's 100th anniversary Friday night.
The occasion coincides with the Rev. Darrell E. Faire Sr.'s 20th year as pastor of the congregation.
Several speakers -- including the Revs. Ronnie Brown, Judy Bentley, Steve Butler, John Mark Gourley, Robert Bentley and David K, Bernard, general superintendent of United Pentecostal Church International -- congratulated the church on the milestone. The Rev. Brad Robinson, former pastor of the Cape church, will speak at the church's Sunday service at 11 a.m.
The church, located at 3054 Lexington Ave., has occupied several locations in Cape Girardeau, including 2012 S. Sprigg St. and 1012 S. Ellis St.
In her remarks, Bentley honored Faire's wife, Sheila, who serves the congregation in various capacities, including through music.
