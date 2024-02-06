All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 6, 2018

First one didn't cut it

ST LOUIS, Mo. -- A black state lawmaker will hold a do-over Friday after a social media backlash over ribbon-cutting photos from the revitalized Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis that included only white people. Democratic state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. said Thursday on Facebook Live the image wasn't reflective of the city he represents. He proposed a new photo with black leaders, and scheduled a new ribbon cutting for noon Friday...

Associated Press
Susan Saarinen, daughter of Gateway Arch architect Eero Saarinen, cuts the ribbon Tuesday to dedicate the renovation to the newly renamed Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis. Democratic state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., who is black, is calling for a do-over after the ribbon-cutting event included only white people. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation apologized Wednesday for the lack of diversity. Franks' event is scheduled for noon today.
Susan Saarinen, daughter of Gateway Arch architect Eero Saarinen, cuts the ribbon Tuesday to dedicate the renovation to the newly renamed Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis. Democratic state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., who is black, is calling for a do-over after the ribbon-cutting event included only white people. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation apologized Wednesday for the lack of diversity. Franks' event is scheduled for noon today.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

ST LOUIS, Mo. -- A black state lawmaker will hold a do-over Friday after a social media backlash over ribbon-cutting photos from the revitalized Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis that included only white people.

Democratic state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. said Thursday on Facebook Live the image wasn't reflective of the city he represents. He proposed a new photo with black leaders, and scheduled a new ribbon cutting for noon Friday.

"We want to show what St. Louis really looks like tomorrow," he said.

Just over 200 people had RSVP'd for Franks' event on Facebook as of Thursday afternoon.

The photos from the dedication featured more than a dozen people, including Republican Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Sens. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, and Roy Blunt, a Republican.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation apologized in a statement Wednesday.

"As organizers of the event, we acknowledge that our ribbon cutting did not reflect the diversity of our community."

A foundation spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question of whether any black leaders had been invited.

The city is almost 48 percent black, according to data from the U.S. Census, larger than any other racial group.

The park was dedicated Tuesday, the culmination of a five-year, $380 million renovation Missouri political leaders see as a template for the future of the national park system. It was the first major renovation since the Arch opened in 1965, and about two-thirds of the funding came from private donations.

The 630-foot-tall Arch is a monument to westward expansion that sits along the Mississippi River in downtown St. Louis.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy