First one didn't cut it

ST LOUIS, Mo. -- A black state lawmaker will hold a do-over Friday after a social media backlash over ribbon-cutting photos from the revitalized Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis that included only white people.

Democratic state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. said Thursday on Facebook Live the image wasn't reflective of the city he represents. He proposed a new photo with black leaders, and scheduled a new ribbon cutting for noon Friday.

"We want to show what St. Louis really looks like tomorrow," he said.

Just over 200 people had RSVP'd for Franks' event on Facebook as of Thursday afternoon.

The photos from the dedication featured more than a dozen people, including Republican Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Sens. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, and Roy Blunt, a Republican.