First Muddy River Marathon comes to Cape on Saturday

Nearly 800 runners are expected in downtown Cape Girardeau this Saturday for the inaugural Muddy River Marathon.
Race organizer Brandon Hahs said the response to the race has been overwhelming.
"We're floored at the turnout we have received, especially since we didn't start planning until late January," Hahs said.
Ten downtown Cape Girardeau businesses will have discounts or specials for the race. Ebb & Flow Fermentations, a brewpub off South Spanish Street, will serve "Shin Splints," a new pale ale brewed special for the race. Ebb & Flow will also host live music from local musicians including Tommy Main, also known as "Ground Bird," and Casey Reeves.
The marathon will begin at 6 a.m. with staggered start times so runners can keep a safe distance from each other.
The day also includes a half marathon and a half marathon relay.
A portion of the proceeds from the marathon will go toward the Community Partners of Southeast Missouri, a not-for-profit facilitating services to families, individuals and children in need.
The course begins in downtown Cape Girardeau near the riverfront. Participants will run west on Broadway, then south on Kingshighway, then east on Rust Avenue to the Shawnee Park soccer fields. Runners will then proceed west on Rust Avenue and turn north on Kingshighway to the area of Banterra Bank and Plaza Tire Service near Lexington Avenue. Marathoners will then head south on Kingshighway to William Street, east on William then north on Main Street for two blocks.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department will mandate downtown drivers to park away from the parking lot at Independence and South Main street on the day of the event. All cars parked in the area at 5 a.m. on the day of the race will be towed at the owner's expense.
The parking lot will be open for parking immediately after the race.
Registration ended Wednesday at midnight and will not be available on race day. For more information, go to the Muddy River Marathon's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverMarathon.
