First Muddy River Marathon comes to Cape on Saturday

Nearly 800 runners are expected in downtown Cape Girardeau this Saturday for the inaugural Muddy River Marathon.

Race organizer Brandon Hahs said the response to the race has been overwhelming.

"We're floored at the turnout we have received, especially since we didn't start planning until late January," Hahs said.

Ten downtown Cape Girardeau businesses will have discounts or specials for the race. Ebb & Flow Fermentations, a brewpub off South Spanish Street, will serve "Shin Splints," a new pale ale brewed special for the race. Ebb & Flow will also host live music from local musicians including Tommy Main, also known as "Ground Bird," and Casey Reeves.

The marathon will begin at 6 a.m. with staggered start times so runners can keep a safe distance from each other.