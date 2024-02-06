First Midwest Bank hosts fourth annual live Nativity

First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau hosted its fourth annual living Nativity on Friday with the help of students from Saxony Lutheran High School, a donkey, two sheep and a camel.

Saxony Lutheran students Cody Griggs and Cara Jansen, both 16, portrayed the roles of Joseph and Mary and braved the winter wind inside of a handmade wooden shelter in front of the bank at 1820 N. Kingshighway.

ï¿½Our choir teacher asked us if we would like to do it.ï¿½ Jansen said before the event began. ï¿½Iï¿½ve been an angel in my churchï¿½s live Nativity, but never Mary. I think itï¿½ll be a fun experience.ï¿½

Griggs said he has acted in similar Nativity presentations before, but has never participated in a live Nativity outside.

He was bracing himself for the cold, but also was looking forward to the adventure.

Dandy Vanskike leads Suzie around a live Nativity scene Friday at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau. JOSHUA HARTWIG

ï¿½They said there was going to be a big crowd, which makes sense,ï¿½ Griggs added.

Heather Short, assistant vice president/branch manager of First Midwest Bank, also was in attendance Friday.